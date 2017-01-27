Kenny Omega Finally Revealed Who He’s Signing With

YouTube

He’s been the hot topic of discussion during “free agent season,” but the dream is over. Kenny Omega, as the vast majority of pundits expected, will not be jumping ship to WWE, and will instead be returning to New Japan, likely on a multi-year deal, and likely as the face of the company in the near future.

After half-heartedly keeping speculation going about a potential surprise appearance at Sunday’s Royal Rumble (despite not being legally able to, as he is still under contract to New Japan until Jan. 31), Omega finally appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio on Thursday to officially put the subject to bed: he will be returning to New Japan. While he said there’s always a small chance the deal could fall through … the deal’s not going to fall through, you guys. He’s back in the Bullet Club and still gunning for Kazuchika Okada’s IWGP title.

Omega had already been featured on posters for New Japan’s March tour, and his comments always seemed to indicate he felt like he had more to gain by staying with New Japan than heading to WWE at this point. Although Triple H has said he wouldn’t mind having him, and people like Jim Ross strongly urging WWE to sign him, it looks like we’ll have to wait another year or two to see Omega in WWE.

Hey, look on the bright side: maybe Omega’s and the Young Bucks’ contracts will all be up at the same time! (Sets calendar alert to jumpstart speculation in January 2019.)