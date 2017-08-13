WWE

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens chose to mark a social media milestone with a profound and heartfelt message about the white supremacist presence in Charlottesville.

In a message delivered on Twitter to the Canadian brawler’s newly established one million followers, Owens shared how the events that unfolded in Virginia have him “almost speechless.”

“What happened is disgusting and beyond sickening,” wrote Owens. “Racism and bigotry is wrong. That’s all there is to it.”

Owens described the violence in Charlottesville, which included the death of a counter-protestor when hit by a speeding car, as something that has him uneasy about what’s to come while still ready to do his part to end racist attitudes and actions.

“I’m sad and concerned that my family is growing up in a world like this,” he said. “All I can say is that my wife and I will do all we can to ensure that our children are part of the solution and not the problem. I really hope everyone out there does the same.”