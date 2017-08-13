WWE Superstar Kevin Owens Speaks Out About The ‘Sickening’ Events In Charlottesville In A Heartfelt Message To Fans

#WWE
08.13.17 52 mins ago

WWE

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens chose to mark a social media milestone with a profound and heartfelt message about the white supremacist presence in Charlottesville.

In a message delivered on Twitter to the Canadian brawler’s newly established one million followers, Owens shared how the events that unfolded in Virginia have him “almost speechless.”

“What happened is disgusting and beyond sickening,” wrote Owens. “Racism and bigotry is wrong. That’s all there is to it.”

Owens described the violence in Charlottesville, which included the death of a counter-protestor when hit by a speeding car, as something that has him uneasy about what’s to come while still ready to do his part to end racist attitudes and actions.

“I’m sad and concerned that my family is growing up in a world like this,” he said. “All I can say is that my wife and I will do all we can to ensure that our children are part of the solution and not the problem. I really hope everyone out there does the same.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCharlottesvilleKEVIN OWENSNAZISSAMI ZAYNWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 4 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP