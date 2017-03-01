Kevin Owens Will Get His Very Own WWE DVD Set

#WWE
03.01.17 47 mins ago

WWE Network

We are likely approaching the end of Kevin Owens as Raw’s Universal Champion. It’s unfortunate, because after splitting with Chris Jericho, he has become the Owens we always wanted him to be: important, badass, confident, and given plenty of time on the microphone to run down his opponents as only he can.

But even if Owens loses his title to Bill Goldberg at Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, and even if he gets shuffled back down the card and gets involved with Jericho’s United States Championship, we now have at least a SORT OF confirmation that WWE officially, for-realsies, views him as a legitimate main eventer. How do we know that? Because the dude is getting his very own DVD set.

WWE announced on Wednesday that in July, we’re going to get “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story.” They even released a teaser trailer for it!

If you’re old enough to remember what DVDs are, you know that WWE giving a wrestler their very own set is confirmation that you’re a big deal. Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Mick Foley, John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, the Undertaker, CM Punk … those are the guys that get DVDs dedicated to just them. And now you can add Kevin Owens’ name, of all people, to that list.

Looks like we made it, everyone. But more importantly: Kevin Owens made it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSKEVIN OWENSWWEWWE DVDs
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP