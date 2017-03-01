Kevin Owens Will Get His Very Own WWE DVD Set

WWE Network

We are likely approaching the end of Kevin Owens as Raw’s Universal Champion. It’s unfortunate, because after splitting with Chris Jericho, he has become the Owens we always wanted him to be: important, badass, confident, and given plenty of time on the microphone to run down his opponents as only he can.

But even if Owens loses his title to Bill Goldberg at Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, and even if he gets shuffled back down the card and gets involved with Jericho’s United States Championship, we now have at least a SORT OF confirmation that WWE officially, for-realsies, views him as a legitimate main eventer. How do we know that? Because the dude is getting his very own DVD set.

WWE announced on Wednesday that in July, we’re going to get “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story.” They even released a teaser trailer for it!

EXCLUSIVE: Get a sneak peek at "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story," coming to DVD this July! @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/DMpvpORx6p — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017

If you’re old enough to remember what DVDs are, you know that WWE giving a wrestler their very own set is confirmation that you’re a big deal. Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Mick Foley, John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, the Undertaker, CM Punk … those are the guys that get DVDs dedicated to just them. And now you can add Kevin Owens’ name, of all people, to that list.

Looks like we made it, everyone. But more importantly: Kevin Owens made it.