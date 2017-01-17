Kurt Angle Wants One Final Match Against AJ Styles

YouTube

Kurt Angle is back in WWE (or at least he will be soon enough), and while there’s no telling how many, if any, matches the soon-to-be Hall of Famer will have before he calls it quits, we can now officially be off to the races with speculation. He’s already had dream matches with people like Cody Rhodes and Zack Sabre Jr. in the past year, and he definitely hasn’t officially retired yet.

Monday, the same day that Angle was announced for the Hall of Fame, he was also a guest on Lilian Garcia’s Afterbuzz TV show Making Their Way To The Ring. Garcia asked Kurt who he’d most like to have one last match against before he hangs up his boots, and rather than say Chad Gable, or Bryan Danielson (sorry everyone) or Brock Lesnar, Angle instead made it clear that unlike the ubiquitous “they,” he very much wants some.

“The one that I would really love to have a final match with right now is the kid that’s the hottest right now in WWE and that’s AJ Styles. I wrestled AJ in TNA, and I can tell you that he is every bit as good as Shawn Michaels. The thing with AJ Styles, and I want everybody to realize this–you don’t have to do anything with him. He does all the work. So it’s an easy match for you. He flies around the ring. He does all the bumping. AJ is a special individual where you can go in that ring and literally just stand in the middle and he does everything for you. I have never had a match with anybody that’s been so easy, and every time I worked with him it was a five star match. So AJ’s that kind of talent. He only comes around once in a lifetime, so I’d really love to shake it up with him one more time if I could.”

It’s still absolutely mind-boggling to realize that Angle’s TNA career was nearly twice as long as his career in WWE, and he put in a whole lot of work against Styles in that time. It’s been a while since the two have been able to mix it up, obviously, but seeing as Styles is possibly the best all-around wrestler in the world right now, he’s a fine choice to be on the short list for potential Angle opponents. Now let’s just hope Kurt has a nice, extended “farewell” run in WWE before his legendary career comes to an end.

You can watch the entire Angle appearance on Garcia’s show below: