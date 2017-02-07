Mick Foley Knows Who He’d Pick To Be Kurt Angle’s Final WWE Opponent

WWE Network

With the news that Kurt Angle would be the headliner for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class comes the rampant speculation about whether WWE will permit him to have one final in-ring run, or perhaps even one final match. To that end, half the fun comes from wondering who would be the ideal retirement opponent for the Olympic hero.

And now Hall of Famer Mick Foley has weighed in on the debate! When he stopped by the Ross Report recently, the Raw GM only had one choice for Angle’s final opponent: The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

“There’s an aura around Brock. He definitely has an aura, even among the boys. And I think a lot of people knock the part-time aspect, but, man, Paul Heyman said it’s the same reason you don’t celebrate Christmas every day. It’s too important. You don’t get Brock Lesnar all the time. I’d love to see that match and I think it would be a great match and a fitting exit for Kurt if that’s the way he chooses to go out.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m very glad to learn about Lesnar’s special boy-aura. At this point, it’s starting to feel like Lesnar is the consensus choice for Angle’s final opponent, especially as far as the match that would draw the most money and casual interest.

There is, of course, still no indication that Angle will ever wrestle another match for WWE, but there’s a solid chance Lesnar could get to retire both Bill Goldberg and Kurt Angle this year. In the event that happens, let’s hope both matches have the ability to live up to whatever hype WWE bestows upon them.

