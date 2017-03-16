WWE Reveals Who Will Induct Kurt Angle Into The Hall Of Fame

YouTube

Kurt Angle is, of course, headlining this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. We don’t yet know most of the inductees for the Hall of Famers, however. Angle had previously said that it would be a “no-brainer” to have “Stone Cold” Steve Austin induct him, but it looks like that plan just isn’t going to fly. WWE sat down and thought about it, and they came to the conclusion that there’s only one man for the job.

AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA.

Yes, the man who got to wrestle Angle in his WWE debut match, the current face tasked with running the entire place, will do the honors for Angle, as WWE announced on Thursday. The full press release:

John Cena to induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame John Cena will have the honor of inducting Kurt Angle – his very first opponent in WWE – into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2017 Induction Ceremony on Friday, March 31, airing live on WWE Network. Cena was a long way from becoming a 16-time World Champion on June 27, 2002 when he accepted the Olympic Gold Medalist’s open challenge, believing he had the “ruthless aggression” to defeat Angle before striking him. Though he did not earn the victory, Cena established himself as a force to be reckoned with in WWE. Angle and Cena would remain rivals throughout the latter’s rise to Superstardom, even battling over the WWE Championship in 2005. Now, Cena will present Angle to the WWE Universe for the first time in more than a decade – and officially as a WWE Hall of Famer. What will Cena have to say when he inducts one of his greatest rivals into sports-entertainment history? Find out during the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live on the award-winning WWE Network!

Not a bad choice! And given how much Cena has been practicing hosting and presenting things as of late, he’ll be sure to send us all out with a bang. And probably some poop and/or wiener stories.