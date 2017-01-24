Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At this point, we already know that Kurt Angle is going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and we know who he’d like to have induct him. What we don’t know is whether he’ll be wrestling at all as he returns to WWE, or who he might wrestle. Speculation is already running rampant that he’ll be making a surprise return at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, and he has already been pulled from a booking in the UK this weekend, which seems kind of suspicious.

TMZ — the only outlet pro wrestlers are allowed to speak to, under penalty of law, or at least it seems that way – got Kurt Angle to send in a video. It looks like a hostage video, but it might just be the normal type of self-interview the site runs. They got him to go on record as to whether he’ll be popping up in the Royal Rumble match. (Thanks to the lovely and kind people over at Cageside Seats for the transcript.)

The Royal Rumble is not gonna happen. A lot of people are assuming it, a lot of writers are writing about it. I haven’t talked to WWE about anything after the WWE Hall of Fame. I’m sure they’re going to want to do something eventually, I’m not sure if it’s wrestling-related or not, but I would imagine that I would be attached to WWE most likely for the rest of my life. There aren’t any clues or anything that led me to that, I just believe that this is the start our our new relationship and we’re only focusing on the Hall of Fame.

Okay, first things first: of COURSE Angle is going to deny he’s planning to be at the Royal Rumble or in the match. That’s literally how surprise appearances work. But many ups or props or whatever to Angle’s completely nonchalant selling of it. He’s always been world class in all aspects of pro wrestling, so we’ll just assume he’s continuing to work us and will sit over here silently and wait for “Medal” to hit at some point on Sunday when the timer hits zero.