WWE Just Won’t Stop Taking First Names Away From Superstars

USA Network

On Tuesday night, after a steady month-plus of vignettes, the Bludgeon Brothers of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan made their debut on Smackdown Live. Of course, these two men have been around before, for quite some time. For the majority of their WWE careers, they’ve even already been a tag team together. But this is NEW, because of the hammers. And the new burgundy gear. Maybe that’s a nod to Erick Rowan’s past as an award-winning vintner?

Anyway, the Bludgeon Brothers are here now, and doing things, which is way better than them wandering around in a greenscreen forest and hitting cameras with mallets. Probably. The last thing these two guys did as singles wrestlers was have a feud against each other. They’ve both been pretty much absent from television since at least July. So any forward progress counts, I suppose.

Luke Harper’s career trajectory continues to play out like the world’s saddest version of Cesaro, where he gets a reputation as an under-the-radar fan favorite super-worker and gets brief moments to shine, then gets shuffled back into a tag team. Except without all the titles and glory and what have you.