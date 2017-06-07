Sky Sports

Shortly after the Manchester attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead, WWE announced that they would be canceling their planned NXT live event in the city, and would be offering fans a refund or a free ticket to the next evening’s show in Leeds. They also stated that in lieu of the Manchester show, WWE and NXT Superstars would instead be reaching out to those affected by the Manchester bombing, both through hospital visits and via community outreach.

Sky Sports was lucky enough to tag along with NXT Champion Bobby Roode and beloved U.K. wrestler Mark Andrews for one of those special visits. They stopped by the home of eight-year-old Lily Harrison, who was recently released from the hospital after being treated for “serious shrapnel wounds” suffered during the attack. Lily is a big wrestling fan, just like her dad, and her reaction to the surprise visit was far, far too perfect for words.