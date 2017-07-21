WWE And Mattel Have Partnered On An All-New Product Line For Girls

Mattel

Women’s wrestling has undergone a major overhaul in WWE over the past couple of years. Women wrestlers have been rebranded from “Divas” to “Superstars,” major emphasis has been placed on women as wrestlers rather than eye candy, and we’re currently in the midst of an international, 32-woman prestige tournament. This is not to say things have been perfect with the “women’s revolution,” but it’s undeniable strides have been made.

Another step in the process towards presenting (and marketing) women as important components of WWE is to appeal directly to the girls and women who watch the product, or might be thinking about buying the product, and catering to their tastes and aesthetic.

On Thursday, Mattel and WWE had a presentation at San Diego Comic Con and simultaneously put out a press release announcing that they are partnering to put out a new girls’ product line. The line will include Barbie-like 12″ “fashion dolls” and “role play items” that will allow girls to emulate their favorite Superstars, in addition to the normal inclusion of women wrestlers in Mattel’s popular WWE action figure line.