Mickie James Revealed How Hard She Worked To Get Back Into WWE

Divas legend and onetime murder victim Mickie James is finally back in WWE, the company that made her famous. After a match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, she’s now back full-time as of last week’s Smackdown Live. But it wasn’t such a simple journey from free agency to main roster member for

On this week’s edition of Making Their Way To The Ring With Lilian Garcia on AfterBuzz TV, Mickie revealed that she actually rang up WWE several times about a return after she left TNA. She had to work to put herself on their radar before she got the opportunity to actually come back.

I had been [calling]. About a year before that I had been doing that a couple of times. I think I talked to you about it a little bit too, and I’m just like, aw maybe they just don’t want me. Maybe it’s not my time kind of thing. It wasn’t until I just kind of let it go and … I’m sitting in Orlando airport, waiting for our flight and [Mark] Carrano calls me and I’m like, are you serious right now? Are you ribbing me?!

She also said that she doesn’t think it will be difficult working with John Cena again, following their infamously messy breakup before she left the company the first time.

We’re all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is. We’ve all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals … I would hope that, and I’m pretty sure that it’s going to be pretty awesome, because I’m sure that I’m going to have to work with Nikki in the ring and I know that we could do some really amazing stuff.

Of course, the whole interview goes all over the place, including James saying that “as a fan,” she misses the much-maligned Divas gimmick matches, like evening gown matches and bikini battles royal. So … you know, it’s a big old world out there. You can watch the full James appearance on Lilian’s show below.