WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Money in the Bank 2017 results. The show featured two Money in the Bank ladder matches, including the first women’s Money in the Bank, as well as WWE, Smackdown Women’s and Smackdown Tag Team Championship matches.

Be here tomorrow for our full Best and Worst of Money in the Bank 2017 column.

WWE Money in the Bank Results:

– Kickoff Match: The Hype Bros defeated The Colons. Zack Ryder pinned Primo after a Hype Rider.

1. Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina and Becky Lynch. Lynch was climbing the ladder, but James Ellsworth interfered and knocked her out. Ellsworth then climbed the ladder, unhooked the briefcase and dropped it to Carmella. Both Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan sent out tweets saying they’d address the situation on Smackdown this week.

2. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day defeated The Usos (c). The Usos intentionally lost the match by count-out, which means they’re still Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

3. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) defeated Lana. Lana appeared to have the match won with her sit-out spinebuster, but Carmella and James Ellsworth came to ringside and teased a Money in the Bank cash-in. Naomi won the match by submission with her headscissors crucifix choke. Carmella didn’t cash in.