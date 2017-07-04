Celebrate The Fourth Of July With WWE’s Most Patriotic Moments

Senior Editor, Sports
07.04.17

WWE Network

It’s that time of year again! The Fourth of July, where (many) Americans can take the day off to enjoy liberty and independence. WWE doesn’t take any days off, of course, and their Fourth of July holiday involves producing both Raw and Smackdown for your entertainment pleasure.

But WWE has always has its finger on the pulse of America, and in celebration of both the holiday and this sport we occasionally love, we’re presenting the most patriotic moments in the history of the WWE/WWF, not including when Undertaker’s ass was bad on behalf of the nation.

Tribute to the Troops

We’d be remiss if we didn’t kick the list off with this one. Every year, WWE travels to put on an exclusive show just for the troops. It usually takes place in the Middle East, and is certainly a kind gesture by the company. WWE works with the military and the troops all year, but they have a show just for them around Christmastime, and the enlisted personnel certainly appreciate it.

Around The Web

TAGSFOURTH OF JULYHULK HOGANJohn CenaJULY 4THTRIBUTE TO THE TROOPSWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 20 hours ago 17 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

07.03.17 24 hours ago 17 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 day ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 4 days ago 18 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 5 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP