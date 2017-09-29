WWE Has The Most Popular YouTube Channel In Five Different States

09.29.17

YouTube

You know how WWE loves to constantly brag during Monday Night Raw about how good their ratings were compared to a rerun of Bubble Guppies, how many Facebook likes Hardcore Holly has and that #AJAll is trending worldwide or whatever? It’s like, yeah, we get it, you scored a touchdown, act like you’ve been there before.

Well, as it turns out, they weren’t working us, at least for one website: WWE’s YouTube channel is immensely popular, currently sitting pretty with more than 18 million subscribers. You want to know how many people 18 million actually is? Add up the populations of Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia, then throw in the population of Philadelphia for good measure, and you get approximately 18 million people. Yeah. It’s a lot of people.

What’s even crazier is that a new study conducted by AT&T reveals that the WWE’s YouTube channel is the most popular YouTube channel in five separate U.S. states — literally 1/10th of the country. The states in question? Alabama, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia:

