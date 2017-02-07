MVP Says He Has An Open Invitation To Come Back To WWE Any Time He Wants

Somehow, it’s already been six entire years since Montel Vontavious Porter (better known as MVP) was granted his release from WWE. He’s been a pretty steady fixture of the independent and Japanese wrestling scenes ever since, and has never stopped working since leaving the company. He was briefly set to join Lucha Underground, but was released before he even started after he accidentally spilled some minor beans while producing a podcast.

So while the guy’s not hurting for work, it’s not crazy to think WWE might ask him to come back at some point to help shore up the new split rosters. You know; like Shelton Benjamin, or Curt Hawkins.

During an interview with WSVN-TV, which you can find at the bottom of this post, MVP was asked about his current standing with and opinion on WWE. He had nothing “disparaging” to say, other than referring to the WWE experience as lightly farty. I’m paraphrasing here. I’ll let the man speak for himself:

“I don’t have any disparaging words about WWE. As an ex-convict, when society wouldn’t give me a minimum wage job, Vince McMahon gave me an opportunity to become a household name. And I made more money than both of my parents combined in their lifetimes. I can do what I do now because of the opportunity that Vince gave me and then when I wanted to leave, he said ‘cool. come back when you’re ready.’ I have nothing but respect for Vince and WWE but it’s kind of like that really hot girlfriend that you used to date and everyone was into. When she’s on your arm everybody is like ‘woah! He’s with her!’ but she farts in her sleep too. She has her flaws. Everybody else doesn’t know that and when you go your separate ways there is no animosity, no hard feelings. It was a good time, we had our thing but we’ve moved on.”

So yeah, it doesn’t sound like MVP is going to come back any time soon, or ever. But he apparently has carte blanche to make that call any time he cares to. Maybe if Matt Hardy somehow comes back to WWE, they can bring MVP in for another pizza-eating contest, but Broken Hardys style. Come on, tell me you wouldn’t watch that.

