Earlier this week, news leaked that WWE is reportedly close to reaching a deal with mega-popular indie U.K. promotion Insane Championship Wrestling that would bring ICW programming to WWE Network. The specifics of that deal are not yet clear, nor have they been announced, but it’s now looking like ICW might be the tip of the iceberg. It turns out there’s more to several promotions being featured during the United Kingdom Championship Tournament than fans may have realized.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ICW is only part of the equation. The other promotions that WWE worked hand in hand with for the UKCT, This Is Progress and OTT, are working out similar deals to bring their content to the Network.

WWE has worked with ICW many times over the past year, sending Finn Bálor (and Mick Foley) there on multiple occasions, and they let NXT signee Tommy End work at at a Progress show the weekend of the UKCT. Meltzer’s sources indicate the WWE Network deal with Progress is already in the bag, and the announcements for any or all of these partnerships could arrive by week’s end.

The partnerships are reportedly extremely sweet deals for WWE, as they will pay the companies annual fees of $50,000 on three-year deals, which is reportedly less than what FloSlam is paying promotions for being carried on their over-the-top streaming platform. Obviously, however, the audience size doesn’t compare to the Network at this point.