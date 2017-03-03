WWE Network Will Air An Exclusive Kurt Angle Homecoming Interview

WWE Network

Well, we all thought we’d have to wait until the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania weekend to get our first look at non-Impact Wrestling Kurt Angle for the first time in over a decade. But that’s okay; we’re perfectly happy to be wrong in this case.

As announced by Corey Graves and Angle himself on their Instagram accounts, Graves sat down with Angle on Friday to tape an exclusive interview that will air following Raw on March 13, a week from this coming Monday and three weeks before WrestleMania 33.

Just a typical afternoon with one of the greatest of all time… Don't miss my EXCLUSIVE interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, @therealkurtangle on the next #bringittothetable! One week from THIS Monday (3/13)on @wwenetwork! #412 #ItsABurghThing A post shared by Corey Graves (@wwegraves) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:35am PST

Rumors have Angle returning more or less full-time to WWE television beginning the night after WrestleMania. It’s being speculated that he might be positioned as the new Raw general manager (filling the shoes of the outgoing Mick Foley). Angle himself (and pretty much every wrestling fan) will tell you that the real hope is for him to get back in the ring and wreck the respective shops of a score of unfortunate youngsters, but that’s still very much in the air at this point.

Regardless, it will be nice to see some brand-new Kurt Angle content on the WWE Network. And it will instantly be our favorite WWE Network special ever if Angle tells us he is ready, willing, and/or Gable.