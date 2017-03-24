WWE Network

WrestleMania 33 week officially begins on Monday, with the final WWE Raw before the biggest show of the year. Then the last Smackdown Live before Mania. Then … everything else. And WHAT an everything else this week! As you might expect, WWE is doing their damnedest to keep your thoughts and your eyeballs on as much programming as possible all the way through WrestleMania. (And then through Raw and Smackdown that following week, obviously.)

WWE released their full schedule of WWE Network and television programming for the week leading up to WrestleMania, and there’s no shortage of stuff to keep you occupied.

One of the highlights of the week on WWE Network that doesn’t actually involve any WrestleMania week or weekend live events is the debut of the exclusive sit-down interview between Corey Graves and Kurt Angle, which debuts on Tuesday night after Talking Smack. While it likely won’t include anything earth-shattering, like any announcement of a return to wrestling, it should be nice to hear Angle comment on his journey away from and back to WWE.

(Setting the over/under at any mention of Impact Wrestling or TNA at -1. Also, please don’t bet on that. You’re going to need your money for buying Southpaw Regional Wrestling shirts.)