It’s WrestleMania week! WrestleMania 33 happens on Sunday, and that is totally bonkers. To kick off the week, the official hosts of WrestleMania, The New Day, stopped by the New York Stock Exchange to do the traditional gavel-banging thing to start trading for the day. I don’t know if you’d call it an “honor,” per se, but it’s certainly a neat thing to do.
While they were there, The New Day also finally, at long last, unveiled their New Day Pops, by presenting the first one ever to NYSE President Tom Farley.
Yep, that’s just an Otter Pop (or a freeze pop or whatever the heck you call it where you’re from). I suspected as much when they moved from saying “ice cream” on television to saying “New Day Pops,” that this would be the ultimate reveal. And of all the swerves to happen in wrestling over the years, this is by far the most insulting, and second place isn’t remotely close. I get that they started off wanting ice cream, and at some point were told that was going to happen, and had to pivot. BUT, and I reserve the right to quote myself here:
Fine. FINE. Everyone enjoy your freezies. Just remember today, and every day, that a popsicle is not ice cream. Fundamentally not ice cream.
Farley looks like they handed him the Holy Grail in that picture
I didn’t expect Xavier’s freeze pops to be so… average.
Punk had the same problem with the ice cream bars. A couple thousand marks didn’t and couldn’t convince Nestle (or whatever company) to start manufacturing them, and I would not eat any foodstuff manufactured entirely by a wrestling promotion. I would he shocked if that New Day Otter Pop has less than five WWEArchivist knuckle hairs in it. Yuckeroo.