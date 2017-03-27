WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

The New Day Opened The New York Stock Exchange And Unveiled Their ‘Ice Cream’

#Wrestlemania #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
03.27.17 3 Comments

Twitter

It’s WrestleMania week! WrestleMania 33 happens on Sunday, and that is totally bonkers. To kick off the week, the official hosts of WrestleMania, The New Day, stopped by the New York Stock Exchange to do the traditional gavel-banging thing to start trading for the day. I don’t know if you’d call it an “honor,” per se, but it’s certainly a neat thing to do.

While they were there, The New Day also finally, at long last, unveiled their New Day Pops, by presenting the first one ever to NYSE President Tom Farley.

Yep, that’s just an Otter Pop (or a freeze pop or whatever the heck you call it where you’re from). I suspected as much when they moved from saying “ice cream” on television to saying “New Day Pops,” that this would be the ultimate reveal. And of all the swerves to happen in wrestling over the years, this is by far the most insulting, and second place isn’t remotely close. I get that they started off wanting ice cream, and at some point were told that was going to happen, and had to pivot. BUT, and I reserve the right to quote myself here:

Fine. FINE. Everyone enjoy your freezies. Just remember today, and every day, that a popsicle is not ice cream. Fundamentally not ice cream.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSnew dayNYSETHE NEW DAYWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP