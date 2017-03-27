Twitter

It’s WrestleMania week! WrestleMania 33 happens on Sunday, and that is totally bonkers. To kick off the week, the official hosts of WrestleMania, The New Day, stopped by the New York Stock Exchange to do the traditional gavel-banging thing to start trading for the day. I don’t know if you’d call it an “honor,” per se, but it’s certainly a neat thing to do.

While they were there, The New Day also finally, at long last, unveiled their New Day Pops, by presenting the first one ever to NYSE President Tom Farley.

Yep, that’s just an Otter Pop (or a freeze pop or whatever the heck you call it where you’re from). I suspected as much when they moved from saying “ice cream” on television to saying “New Day Pops,” that this would be the ultimate reveal. And of all the swerves to happen in wrestling over the years, this is by far the most insulting, and second place isn’t remotely close. I get that they started off wanting ice cream, and at some point were told that was going to happen, and had to pivot. BUT, and I reserve the right to quote myself here:

if you say "ice cream" and then hand me a popsicle we officially aren't friends anymore — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) March 6, 2017

Fine. FINE. Everyone enjoy your freezies. Just remember today, and every day, that a popsicle is not ice cream. Fundamentally not ice cream.