John Cena and AJ Styles have been embroiled in a months-long feud about whether it’s ethical to #BeatUpJohnCena. That feud will come to a head on Sunday, when the two tussle for the WWE Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble. If Cena wins, it will be his Ric Flair-tying 16th reign as world champ.

If you watched Smackdown on Tuesday, you’ll know that Cena didn’t have many nice things to say about Styles, because Cena is a star who’s been around for over a decade, earning money and shutting mouths, JACK. If you watched Smackdown, you’ll also know that Cena’s significant other, Nikki Bella, took Natalya to the woodshed for claiming that Nikki is just piggybacking off Cena’s success.

So here’s Nikki Bella jumping into John Cena’s feud via the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel to style on AJ. It’s a pretty comprehensive impression, even including Styles’ infamous butt hole. And I don’t know if you’re aware of AJ’s hairstyle, but it’s a thing. It Looks Like A Mom! The Joke.

I must say, however, that this is a much, much better impression than Nikki’s impression of Cena, which is probably shameful on some level. The video also includes AJ’s own reaction to the video, while Nikki is still dressed in all his stuff. What a nice young man. I hope he beats up John Cena.