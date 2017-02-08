Nikki Bella Will Reportedly Take Time Off After WrestleMania

WWE Network

Last week, we brought you the latest rumors surrounding Nikki Bella, her plans for WrestleMania, and the possibility that she might be heading toward retirement following the biggest show of the year. She’s just become an executive producer of Total Divas, and her out-of-the-ring endeavors seem to be taking up more and more of her time. Plus, there is word that she still has issues related to her recent neck surgery.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, those lingering neck issues are even more scary than you may have thought. Their sources say that she still has intense pain when wrestling, and that pain often causes an entire side of her body to go numb. If that sounds horrifying, it absolutely is.

The report claims that Nikki only planned on being a part-timer when she returned from her injury at SummerSlam, but she’s been a fixture of the Smackdown women’s division ever since. Her WWE contract is up before WrestleMania, but she’s expected to sign a new one before then, and she is then planning on taking some time off. The goal is to rest up and then work a limited schedule in the future, and hopefully the time off will prevent a potential need for her to call it quits with wrestling.

Here’s hoping the news of her injury is not as bad as it sounds (which, again, is real bad!), and that she is able to work a limited schedule to her heart’s content following WrestleMania.