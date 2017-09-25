The Best And Worst Of WWE No Mercy 2017

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE No Mercy: Luke Harper returned to confront Randy Orton and help Bray Wyatt win, finally helping him break though that glass ceiling and become an important part of Smackdown’s main event scene. [cough] Dig dig diggity, dig diggity dog.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE No Mercy for September 24, 2017.