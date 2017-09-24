WWE No Mercy 2017 Open Discussion Thread

09.24.17

WWE Promotional Image

WWE No Mercy airs this Sunday, September 24, live on WWE Network. The Raw exclusive event is headlined by two massive matches — Braun Strowman challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and John Cena taking on Roman Reigns — as well as four other championship matches.

Here’s the No Mercy card as we know it.

WWE No Mercy 2017 Card:

1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

2. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

4. Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Bayley

5. Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt

6. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs.Enzo Amore

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

If you’d like to read our full rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all seven matches, you can read that here. And as always, we’re including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of No Mercy column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.

Enjoy the show, and try not to flip over any cars with joy if Braun wins.

