Here Are Your WWE No Mercy 2017 Predictions & Analysis

WWE No Mercy airs this Sunday, September 24, live on WWE Network. The Raw exclusive event is headlined by two massive matches — Braun Strowman challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and John Cena taking on Roman Reigns in a battle of the John Cenas — as well as four other championship matches.
Here’s the No Mercy card as we know it.
WWE No Mercy 2017 Card:
1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman
2. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
4. Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Bayley
5. Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt
6. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs.Enzo Amore
7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan
As per usual, here's our complete rundown of the show, featuring analysis and predictions for all seven matches.
Bray Wyatt, the character, needs to go on a three month hiatus to go find himself, i.e. repowering his evil supernatural gifts or finding some talented men to recruit. Right now he’s the sad image of a beached whale.
Survivor Series is coming up with cross brand match ups, Jason Jordan is facing Miz with two buddies, seems like JJ could use some back up?
I call Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin coming out of the crowd to save JJ and help him win the IC title. That leads to a Miztourage vs Team USA match at Survivor Series.
IC Title – The Miz. I’d have the Miztourage help, and build to an IC match Main Event on Raw in a couple weeks during maybe Vikings/Bears or Colts/Texans.
CW Title – Neville. You go one of two routes with this – Absolute murder (preferably) or a long beatdown, with one or two hope spots for Enzo. His whole thing in 205 is that he cheats, so he should try holding tights and ropes, etc., but should absolutely not win.
MAN v MAN – Finn. I’d have Bray then go into a tailspin that he lost to the MAN and DEMON, so he build to one more match with him that is him trying to express his own inner demon, whatever the hell that may be.
Women’s – Bayley. Why throw her back in last second if she isn’t going to win? I assume the plan was for her to get it at SS, but she got hurt and Sasha got subbed in. Have Bayley win, then the following night on Raw, Bayley/Sasha beat two of the 3 in a tag match, and then Sasha demolishes Bayley for stealing her title.
Tag Titles – SHIELD. Have good match, move them on to a new feud.
Cena/Roman – Cena. He’s lost plenty since he’s been back. Let Roman realizes he was in too deep, and isn’t on his status yet, and have the rematch at Mania, or Summerslam next year.
Universal – Brock, but hopefully Braun. If it’s anything like the first 10 minutes of the Fatal Four Way at SS, it’s going to be the match of the year.
Here’s what should happen in the Miz/Jordan match, Kurt comes out to try to keep the Miztorage out of the fight. Jordan is about to get hurt then Kurt’s switch gets flipped, he goes nuts and destroys Bo and Curtis and scares the living hell out of Miz.
Also putting Roman up against the Rock on the mic would just be stupid, I hope you’re wrong about that one. That’d be like having a house cat fight a lion.