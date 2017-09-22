Here Are Your WWE No Mercy 2017 Predictions & Analysis

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.22.17 5 Comments

WWE Promotional Image

WWE No Mercy airs this Sunday, September 24, live on WWE Network. The Raw exclusive event is headlined by two massive matches — Braun Strowman challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and John Cena taking on Roman Reigns in a battle of the John Cenas — as well as four other championship matches.

Here’s the No Mercy card as we know it.

WWE No Mercy 2017 Card:

1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

2. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

4. Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Bayley

5. Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt

6. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs.Enzo Amore

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

As per usual, here’s our complete rundown of the show, featuring analysis and predictions for all seven matches. Be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know who you think’s winning what, and what you think will happen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSpredictionsWITH SPANDEX PREDICTIONSWWEWWE NO MERCYWWE NO MERCY 2017

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 7 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP