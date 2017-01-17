WWE Cruiserweight Legend Tajiri Has Suffered A Disappointing Injury

One of the best surprises of last summer’s WWE Cruiserweight Classic was the return of beloved ECW and WWE legend Yoshihiro Tajiri. Although he wasn’t long for the tournament, wrestling fans were thrilled when it was announced he would be returning to WWE full-time in 2017 to reunite with current NXT general manager William Regal and to shore up the fledgling cruiserweight division. Uh, whoops!
On Tuesday, WWE.com announced that Tajiri suffered a knee injury at the most recent NXT tapings (of which you can find spoilers here, if you’re of the spoiling type), and is not medically cleared to compete at this time. There is currently no timetable for his return, but hopefully it won’t be very long. It has been enough time since the tapings that you would imagine WWE would know by now whether he will need surgery, or anything like that.

We of course wish for Tajiri to have a speedy recovery, but we warn him to not try to heal his injury with any sort of strange mist therapy. That’s how we ended up with Akebono, after all.

