The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 1/10/18: Feeling This

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We ended 2017 with Johnny Gargano becoming No. 1 contender, Aleister Black’s undefeated streak coming to an end, and seeds for about a bajillion new feuds planted.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for January 10, 2018. I guess this is growing up.
William Regal is a damn treasure.
Dear Raw and Smackdown,
This is how you have an authority figure enhance the show, without becoming the show.
Agreed. It’s like Regal is ACTUALLY doing the description his job has.
I’m still not feeling Mr KO vs1 as I still remember him from his first NXT run.
I had no idea how Zelina could have spun Johnny Gargano’s story into him being a sneak. Guy wins a qualifier against a hard-hitter, goes into a fatal four-way match with three of the most dangerous guys on the roster, wins. Twist that into lucky to be in the qualifier in the first place, lucky to win, opportunistic use of other three guys beating the shit out of each other, pinning the right guy at the right time. Genius.
no mention of the stare down between Regal and Cole when Regal makes the Extreme Rules announcement? I thought Cole played that perfectly, from stepping to him before Regal was done talking, to the announcement setting in, realizing that he has the advantage, and smiling about it. That was great.
I’ve been so excited to talk about Baszler’s Performance Center attacks from this week. Just the way they set up the training session with everyone being so careful and cautious and then Shayna going full violence out of nowhere – especially the second one, which is like watching a news report get interrupted by a shark attack.
It made Shayna’s aggression seem so out of the ordinary and slimy, which keeps her from overlapping with other aggressive characters who are aggressive/crazy competitors rather than sadistic people. It’s great having a heel I can appreciate as a character and enjoy for that reason, but still hate as a heel because I want them kept far away from the characters I love so those characters stay safe. And on that topic, get well soon Dakota and DAMN YOU SHAYNA! DAMN YOU TO HELL!
Good god Lio Rush looked like Tracy, Jr. next Lars. And Lars was trying to eat him.
It is very unlikely to happen (given he is remaining a heel), but having Velveteen Dream have a run in to help Black against CFR would be nonsensical and hilarious and I want to see it happen.