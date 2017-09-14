Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We said goodbye to Asuka (and also to Hideo Itami’s genitals).
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 13, 2017.
Forgive me for not being hip to what the kids do nowadays, but what is Angelo Dawkins mixing up? Is he supposed to be stirring up trouble, or does he wish he was at home baking cookies or something? I like the Ealys’ Tomax/Xamot mirror image thing they got going with their tattoos. They should lean into that. You can’t hurt the one in the ring but the other one feels everything. Ford is clearly the breakout star of his team, and his frog splash is outstanding. Tamina, take notice.
Even though the UK title match wasn’t great Pete Dunne is clearly the best guy in the division and always great to watch. Faking going back to help just to grab his belt was Kevin Owens level heeling. Good episode overall, lots of stuff happening and more coming up soon.