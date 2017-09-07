The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/6/17: Nobody Was Ready For Asuka

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Bobby Roode bid his farewell to the yellow ropes, Billie Kay murdered Ruby Riot, and Lars Sullivan continued to rule.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Sadly, I am neither Scott nor Brandon, but I’m pitching in for this week. Scott will return next Thursday to give you all the post-hardcore references you crave.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you'd like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click here.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 6, 2017.
Was that Jim Smallman and… erm… the other Progress guy in that PC vignette I saw?
Glen Joseph, yes. Maybe Smallman was brought in to remind Enzo Amore of the one rule.
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one baffled/hypontized by those relentless Cienuflexions outside the ring. It was also cool to have a guest commentator in an NXT match: instead of video packages built on wooden acting, it was a much more compelling way to give exposition and made things more exciting when she scream at him to finish him off. I think Bononi could really become something: the guy’s got a great charisma and is pretty good in the ring. Just let him have gimmick that’s other than “the guy from brazil who gets beat up”.
Lars was awesome as always. I love how this new generation of wrestling is all about embracing weirdos and maniacs, who somehow manage to look awesome instead of silly. When you look at Asuka, Nakamura, Lars, Heavy Machinery, etc. in a vaccum, you go “what the fuck are they doing? Even the way they move is barely humanoid-like” but they sell it like motherfuckers and you can’t take your eyes off them.
Talking about weirdos and interesting presentation and characters: The Mae Young Classic might have my favorite WWE event this year so far. I’m sure they were better PPV but I didn’t have this much fun watching WWE in a while. Apparently, it is the most watched show on the network and I think it is the best way to introduce new talent into the roaster. It accomplishes so much in such a short amount of time for character building and it makes you excited for what’s to come. Talking about weirdos again: Kairi Sane is insane (there is a pun there but I can’t find it). In the Battle of the Silly Hats, when she ate the railing in the her last match and kept going with marks still on her face, to the whole story of the match with Storm destroying her elbow, only to drop the most exquisite elbow drop she did so far, that was just plain awesome. I don’t want to go too much into it not to spoil it for people who didn’t caught up yet but I’m pumped for the finale in Vegas. To bring thing full circle: it’s Weirdo Vs. Maniac and I love it.
I knew of only about 10 of the people in the Mae Young before it started. But I am all in on Toni Storm, Jazzy Gabert, and Piper Niven.
The semi-finals were so odd for me because I didn’t like either of the people in one of the matches, and I like Kairi Sane, and (as previously mentioned) all in on Toni Storm.
Niven and Gabert can come up and take Tamina’s spot any time now. I heard the hype on Sane and she has more than lived up to it. Toni Storm is way fun and I hope she gets hired coming out of this. Abbey Laith and LaRae getting to finally show what they can do in WWE was great. Shayna comes off as completely legit and it is a change of pace, but I think she would be a great heel.
There were definitely some not ready for prime time players in the first round, but still some promise from people like Zeda and Kavita. I would say that the most impression performance center performance in the tournament was Bianca Belair. That hair whip will get her over, and looks like it hurts for reals, and that 450 was totally unexpected.
There was something off about the Asuka farewell, and not just her having both arms raised with no difficulty and no mention of an injury by either Regal or HHH. It’s in Regal putting over how honorable she’s been as champion when she spent most of this year either cheating and injuring Ember Moon in a desperate attempt to hold on to her title or disappearing declaring that nobody is worthy of facing her, while Ember just accepts that she’ll never get the title even when it’s vacated. It felt like they were trying to do a mini-Horsewomen Curtain Call callback without first letting us know that whatever Asuka and Ember did to each other Kanako and Adrienne are friends really.
