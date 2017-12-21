The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/20/17: England Keep My Bones

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Andrade “Cien” Almas squashed a guy, Authors Of Pain squashed two guys, and Aleister Black squashed Adam Cole’s push.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of B&W NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where I primarily tweet about pro wrestling and emo bands, so if you fit into that Venn diagram, welcome aboard.
Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for December 20, 2017. (Don’t) try this at home.
Moss going, “What is it, pork and weights?” And Otis Dozovich responding with an amplified, “STEAKS AND WEIGHTS!!” And that being enough to scare the dedicated couple away was such a great little moment
The spot where the ref gives Bate a moment to pop his finger back into place the second time and Dunn just goes Nope and goes after Bate again is soooooooooooo good, guys…..SOOOOOOO GOOD!
I came for Pete Dunne, I stayed for the Frank Turner references
Now I want a Frank Turner live performance at Full Sail!
Not if Smackdown doesn’t claim him first. [www.nme.com]
Samoa Joe vs Pete Dunne, dream match
Whenever it eventually is that we can see Otis interacting with Rusev and Big E it won’t be soon enough.
Nikki Cross going after Adam Cole was excellent, and Dunne/Bate didn’t disappoint, like it ever could. Good stuff this week.
How is there not a gif of Nikki + appearing in the background of that shot with Adam Cole gloating and completely unaware that he’s about to get got!?
His “GET HER OUT OF HERE!” and her refusing to go quietly despite two refs trying to remove her from ringside is amazing, too.
Mauro was so bad during the main event. Less is more buddy, just shut up and let the moment breathe.
One of the best in-ring NXT eps ever. Only bummer is that it was all white dudes wrestling (save Nikki’s awesome run-in), which with NXT’s diverse roster and the fact that it’s pre-taped (and thus you can move around which matches happen when) is something you could avoid, and ideally you should. Not a giant deal, not even an average deal, but again, ideally I’d like to see it avoided.
I want to see LARS vs OTIS yesterday.
If it’s not any deal at all, why bring it up?
Because people are trained to point this out these days.
In fairness to Mauro (and I’m not a fan, I’ve worked closely with him in the past, nightmare experience) the commentary was clearly packaged after the fact so he was calling to a monitor and not in the house. He had to either try and match the atmosphere or create one, it’s not an easy thing to do.
Get Out with that comment…so you want NXT editors to edit shows so that all ethnicities are always represented on all shows. Pointless point is pointless…
I don’t know why all the writers think nothing is going to happen on next week’s Raw & SmackDown. Historically it is correct, but it also has always been taped, not a live show.
The Dunne/Bate trilogy is definitely the best trio of matches this year, followed by the
Strowman/Big Show trilogy.
Usos/New Day was the best series of matches all year on main roster
I have never been a fan of Heavy Machinery. They just didn’t do it for me. And then this episode happened and now I’m all on board. Maybe it is just residual for how much I hate Riddick Moss, but I thought HM was on fire in that segment, Otis especially.
Ever since Pete Dunne made his debut at the tournament, i immediately said to myself, “this guy is going to be a star.”
Damn it, this guy is going to be a BIG star.
That Heavy Machinery segment was excellent. So much character development for all those guys in one segment.