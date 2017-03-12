Hideo Itami Finally Made His NXT Return In Orlando

Instagram

Hideo Itami has had maybe the roughest NXT career of anyone, ever. Every single time he’s been on the verge of something, he’s gotten injured. His most recent injury came back in October, when he suffered a neck injury at a live event. He was reportedly cleared to return to the ring at the end of January, but hasn’t popped back up on NXT television or events. Until now.

Glory of glories, Itami finally returned to … well, not exactly “in-ring action,” but getting physical in an NXT ring, which is pretty much an indication that he’s cleared and raring to go. During Saturday night’s NXT live show in Orlando, Itami stormed the ring and attacked the team of Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli … including nailing Riddick Moss with a swank Go To Sleep.

BREAKING NEWS out of Orlando, #HideoItami returns and delivers a #GTS to @riddickmoss! #NXTOrlando A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

We certainly hope this means Itami will be able to wrestle on the card for NXT TakeOver: Orlando. While he won’t be popping up on the already-taped NXT television between now and then, there’s nothing to stop him from appearing on the pre-show (which typically airs the week after TakeOver) … or even from showing up to challenge whoever holds the NXT Championship at the end of the evening.

Welcome back, Hideo. The rest of NXT: watch your faces, because kicks are incoming.