12.23.16 15 hours ago 3 Comments

When NXT and WWE began heavily promoting the Dec. 3 NXT event in Osaka, which featured Shinsuke Nakamura’s return to Japan and a main event match for the NXT Championship against then-champ Samoa Joe, many fans wondered whether the Osaka show would get the WWE Network “live special” treatment. It didn’t, which became even stranger when Nakamura regained the title at that show. That title match was eventually shown on the following week’s episode of NXT, but fans were still disappointed they didn’t get to see the whole Osaka show.

Well, lament no more, because WWE is giving you a pretty sweet Christmas gift. Next Wednesday’s episode of NXT will be a two-hour special with tons of footage from Osaka, featuring at least five full matches from the show. If that weren’t enough, the Jan. 4 episode of NXT will feature footage from the NXT Melbourne special, which was headlined by the Joe vs. Nakamura title rematch in a steel cage. (Which was shown in an edited form on last week’s episode of NXT.) Triple H originally broke the news via Twitter.

And here are the details on the two-hour special and the Jan. 4 Melbourne episode, along with which matches from that card will be shown in their entirety:

If you weren’t able to make it to Osaka, Japan, earlier this month for NXT’s debut in the Land of the Rising Sun, there’s no need to fret! Tune into WWE Network this Wednesday at 8/7 C for a special two-hour edition of NXT featuring incredible matches from the Edion Arena, including Shinsuke Nakamura’s incredible NXT Championship victory over Samoa Joe.

The night of action will feature:
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match)
-Asuka vs. Nia Jax (NXT Women’s Championship Match)
-#DIY vs. Tajiri & Akira Tozawa (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)
-Liv Morgan & Aliyah vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce
-Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Don’t miss your chance to see NXT’s Japan debut for the first time ever on WWE Network, this Wednesday at 8/7 C. Plus, on January 4, WWE Network subscribers will get the opportunity to watch NXT’s action-packed event from Melbourne, Australia, featuring Nakamura and Joe in a Steel Cage Match for the NXT Championship, and much more!

(via WWE.com)

