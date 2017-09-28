The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/27/17: Maybe I’ll Catch Fire

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Aleister Black finally said something, Velveteen Dream finally did something, and Lars Sullivan finally is something.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 27, 2017.
Shout out to Alkaline Trio.
I want to love Liv Morgan, I really do. I actually SUPER enjoyed her when she wanted to step to Asuka last year. Liv as the plucky babyface with more guts and heart than brawn and brains was something I could get behind. But then it just…stopped. And then she just…stopped. Liv’s got a lot going for her that I like: she’s firey, loves pizza, and may have a huge crush on Tyler Bate, so in spite of everything, I’m hoping she does well.
I wasn’t super into Adam Cole’s debut match, but yeah, it was ok. I think the thing that super turned me off was Cole’s finisher…what was that knee? Did it even connect? I DO appreciate that Cole gives off this vibe of a guy you want to punch in the mouth, even if you can’t explain why. One other thing: What in the name of the Empress was Kyle O’Reilly doing during the entrance? He comes out walking all weird and zombie/cult like…what is your deal, dude? Does anyone have an explanation for that?
Finally, STOP PUTTING A MICROPHONE IN FRONT OF RODERICK STRONG. Have Bayley and Sasha Banks reenact the balcony scene from Romeo and Juiliet before deciding to have Roddie talk, my goodness…