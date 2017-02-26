NXT Had A Special In-Ring Celebration For Shinsuke Nakamura’s Birthday

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While we were busy prematurely celebrating Ric Flair’s birthday on Friday, there was another wrestleman who was actually having a birthday. That’s right; former two-time NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura turned 37 on Friday, and celebrated in the strongest style possible: by having a wrestling match!

Nakamura was part of NXT’s Friday night show in Miami, where he teamed with Kassius Ohno in a victory over the SAniTY team of Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe. The main event saw Bobby Roode defend the NXT Championship against his old nemesis Tye Dillinger. After Roode retained, Young came to the ring to beat on Dillinger, but Nakamura ran out to make the save.

That’s when Dillinger grabbed the microphone and they were joined in the ring by Oney Lorcan, Heavy Machinery, Ohno, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Ruby Riot (the rechristened Heidi Lovelace) to celebrate Nakamura’s birthday with some jokes about a cake-thieving Matt Bloom, and to lead the crowd in a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday To You.”

After that, the evening ended really the only way it could: with a rousing multi-person “YEAOH!” pose.

That’s the kind of status Tye Dillinger has in NXT right now: when everyone else does Nakamura’s signature pose, he remains his own Perfect 10. Happy birthday, King of Strong Style. Here’s hoping next year you’ll celebrate your special day on the main roster.