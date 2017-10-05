Here Are The Complete NXT Taping Spoilers For October 4, 2017

WWE Network

On Wednesday night, the Yellow Brand held their latest batch of television tapings at Full Sail. Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until next week to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

These tapings should take NXT television all the way up through NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November.

Results from the October 4, 2017 tapings:

— No Way Jose defeated Marcel Barthel. This was a dark match, and Jose won by pinfall with the pop-up punch.

1.Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Moss and Sabbatelli got the pinfall after a combination Gory bomb and bulldog.

2. Nikki Cross won a women’s battle royal. The battle royal was for the fourth and final spot in the NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way at TakeOver. William Regal announced earlier in the night that Cross would have a spot in the battle royal due to interference in her last qualifying match. The final four were Cross, Billie Kay, Mercedes Martinez, and Bianca Belair.

The Fatal 4-Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship will be Cross vs. Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce.

— Aleister Black made his entrance but was jumped by Velveteen Dream, who tied him up in the ring ropes and slapped him, demanding Black say his name. Black was able to escape and run Dream off.

3. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Roderick Strong. Zelina sent Strong into the ring steps on the outside with a hurricanrana, and then Almas hit the hammerlock DDT and got the pin.

— After the match, the Undisputed Era came out to talk to Strong. Cole offered Strong an Undisputed Era armband and left him to dwell on the decision.

4. Nikki Cross defeated Taynara Conti.