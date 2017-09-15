Here Are The Complete NXT Taping Spoilers For September 14, 2017

09.14.17

On Thursday night, the Yellow Brand held their latest batch of television tapings at Full Sail. Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until next week to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

Results from the September 14, 2017 tapings:

1. TM61 defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. This was the big return for TM61 after Shane Thorne’s injury. This might have been a dark match.

— Triple H came out to thank the Full Sail crowd for being there despite the hurricane, saying, “This is our home, too.” These tapings had originally been scheduled for Wednesday night but were pushed back a day due to Hurricane Irma.

— SAnitY entered through the crowd and called out Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. Eric Young said that tonight, he will take Cole to the edge of sanity.

2. Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan. Sullivan won by pinfall, and tried to continue the attack after the bell but Danny Burch made the save.

3. Heavy Machinery defeated Demitrius Bronson and a partner.

4. Liv Morgan defeated Vanessa Borne.

5. Kassius Ohno defeated Fabian Aichner.

