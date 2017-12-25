YouTube

2017 has been the weirdest year even in professional wrestling, and we’re still managing to get some surprising and unexpected things going down in the last couple of weeks before we see what 2018 has in store for us. If NXT turning in another potential match of the year candidate in one of their final weekly episodes of the year wasn’t enough, now we’ve got some of the yellow brand’s Superstars popping up overseas when we absolutely weren’t expecting them to.

WWE already announced they’re loaning out a couple of its Superstars to some indie promotions. They’re letting main roster member Apollo Crews work for Preston City Wrestling in the U.K. in hopes of gaining inroads into a valuable venue in England, and they’re also sending NXT’s Oney Lorcan to his old stomping grounds at Beyond Wrestling for one night only.

While some NXT Superstars returned to their home countries for the holidays, a couple of them decided to pop in and say hi back where they first made names for themselves.