Here Are The Complete NXT Taping Spoilers For February 1, 2017

WWE Network

On Wednesday night, the Yellow Brand held their latest batch of television tapings at Full Sail in Winter Park, Florida. Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television.You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until next week to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

These tapings should take NXT television through at least the next three weeks.

Results from the 2/1/17 NXT tapings:

— In a pre-tapings dark match, Mandy Rose defeated Heidi Lovelace, who was competing under her real name, Dori Prange.

1. SAniTY (Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe) defeated the Bollywood Boyz. This is the first time Dain and Wolfe have tagged together on NXT television. Dain destroyed the Bollywood Boyz and Wolfe never had to tag in.

— After the match, both Nikki Cross and Eric Young got on the microphone. Cross called out Asuka, and Young said that Tye Dillinger belongs with them after losing at TakeOver.

2. Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay.

— Tye Dillinger gave a backstage interview where he said he will not join SAniTY. SAniTY then attacked him and the fight spilled out into the ringside area, where No Way Jose and Roderick Strong made the save.

3. The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic).

— After the match, The Revival cut a promo calling themselves the best tag team in the world, and then they challenged the Authors of Pain to a title match at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. Paul Ellering and the Authors came out and Ellering said they would crush any challengers. The Revival left as the Authors posed with their title belts, then came back to cheap-shot the Authors from behind and ran away.

— Bobby Roode held his Glorious Championship Celebration. He said this is now Bobby Roode’s NXT.

4. SAniTY (Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe) defeated Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and No Way Jose. Young pinned Strong to get the win for his team.