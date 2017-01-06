Here Are The Complete NXT Taping Spoilers For January 5, 2017

WWE Network

On Thursday night, the Yellow Brand held their latest batch of television tapings at Full Sail in Winter Park, Florida. Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television.You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until next week to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

These tapings should take NXT television all the way up through NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

Results from the 1/5/17 NXT tapings:

— In a pre-show dark match, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi by pinfall after Ford hit a standing shooting star press.

— The Full Sail crowd was shown a video of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce attacking Asuka in the parking lot.

1. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Macey Estrella and Sarah Bridges (AKA Crazy Mary Dobson). Peyton distracted the referee, allowing Billie to rake Sarah’s eyes and throw her into Peyton’s knee to get the pin.

— After the match, Billie and Peyton get on the microphone and call out Asuka. Asuka comes to the ring, but Peyton and Billie beat her down. Nikki Cross makes the save and runs off the Australians, but then hits Asuka with a top rope dropkick and stands over her. After Nikki leaves, Asuka goes berserk and fights some referees.

2. Elias Samson defeated Jonathan Cruz. Samson won a quick squash match by pinfall.

3. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Oney Lorcan. Almas faked an injury, so the referee held Lorcan back to check on him. While the ref was holding Lorcan, Almas hit him with a cheap shot and then hit the hammerlock legsweep DDT for the pin.

4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated The Revival. #DIY hit their combination knee/kick finisher on both of their opponents and got the pin to retain.

— After the match, the Authors of Pain came to the ring and laid out Gargano and Ciampa.