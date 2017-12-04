WWE Is Finding Ways To Make Fans Second-Guess NXT Spoilers

YouTube

So first and foremost, I need to preface this post by giving you advance notice that there may be some NXT spoilers (real ones) coming up in a few paragraphs, so if you’re the type of person who likes to avoid NXT spoilers (as I was, before it became my job to read NXT spoilers), you might just want to close out this browser tab and check out something else. Might I recommend the Best and Worst of NWA Word Championship Wrestling?

Okay, here come the spoilers!

The most recent NXT tapings at Full Sail were held on Wednesday, and they appear to take weekly NXT television up through the end of the year. (This of course includes the episode of NXT that is apparently going to be broadcast on USA Network during WWE Week.) At those tapings (hey; spoiler warning), there were four qualifiers for a Fatal 4-Way, which then determined the No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship, and Andrade “Cien” Almas’ opponent at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.