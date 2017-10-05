WWE Is Bringing Back ‘WarGames’ For The First Time In Nearly 20 Years

Twitter/WWE

Someone inside the walls at WWE headquarters is clearly on a nostalgia kick. From the Cruiserweight Division, to the Punjabi Prison, to Starrcade, WWE is in the business of bringing things back to life these days, with the latest installment of “how can we boost ratings” featuring the return of WarGames! No, really, WarGames is coming back.

Triple H made the official announcement on Twitter Wednesday night. If you’re jonesing for some WarGames, you’ll have to wait until November 18th at the appropriately titled NXT TakeOver: WarGames. If you’re in the Houston area, tickets go on sale on October 13th at 10am CT.