The Rock promised us “cool casting announcements” this week when he announced he was producing a movie based on WWE star Paige‘s life. He was NOT FOOLING AROUND, as the four principles have been announced, and the casting is righteous and just.

Now Paige, her brother Zak, and their parents “Sweet” Saraya and Ricky Knight have all been cast (or at least, that’s really the only conclusion you can draw based on the announcements).

Shortly after The Rock’s announcement on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter … uh … reported … that the film — which will be co-produced by WWE Studios, The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Film4, and executive produced and directed by Stephen Merchant, co-creator of the original British version of The Office — will star Florence Pugh as Paige and Jack Lowden as her brother Zak Zodiac. The Rock will also have an unspecified cameo. Please, god, let him play an alternate, muscle-bound version of Big Daddy.

You’ll be forgiven for not knowing who those two actors are. They’re young! Florence Pugh was in a Netflix series called Marcella, and Lowden was in a War & Peace miniseries, and will be in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming war film Dunkirk, which is probably about a battle where people have to go into dreams or find a galactic bookcase or something.

But here’s the big, BIG announcement. The one that makes us clap our hands together and cackle like a particularly delighted baby.

Yes, THE Nick Frost will be in the movie, almost certainly playing Ricky Knight, and THE Lena Headey, AKA Cersei Lannister, will be in the film, totally definitely (probably) playing Sweet Saraya. This is just way too good. With Merchant at the helm and Headey and Frost on board, this is officially the most British wrestling film of all time.

I cannot wait. I cannot wait even a little bit. As The Rock would say, just bring it.