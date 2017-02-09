Paige’s Mother Might Be Played By Cersei Lannister In The WWE Studios Biopic

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
02.09.17 2 Comments

YouTube

The Rock promised us “cool casting announcements” this week when he announced he was producing a movie based on WWE star Paige‘s life. He was NOT FOOLING AROUND, as the four principles have been announced, and the casting is righteous and just.

Now Paige, her brother Zak, and their parents “Sweet” Saraya and Ricky Knight have all been cast (or at least, that’s really the only conclusion you can draw based on the announcements).

Shortly after The Rock’s announcement on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter … uh … reported … that the film — which will be co-produced by WWE Studios, The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Film4, and executive produced and directed by Stephen Merchant, co-creator of the original British version of The Office — will star Florence Pugh as Paige and Jack Lowden as her brother Zak Zodiac. The Rock will also have an unspecified cameo. Please, god, let him play an alternate, muscle-bound version of Big Daddy.

You’ll be forgiven for not knowing who those two actors are. They’re young! Florence Pugh was in a Netflix series called Marcella, and Lowden was in a War & Peace miniseries, and will be in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming war film Dunkirk, which is probably about a battle where people have to go into dreams or find a galactic bookcase or something.

But here’s the big, BIG announcement. The one that makes us clap our hands together and cackle like a particularly delighted baby.

Yes, THE Nick Frost will be in the movie, almost certainly playing Ricky Knight, and THE Lena Headey, AKA Cersei Lannister, will be in the film, totally definitely (probably) playing Sweet Saraya. This is just way too good. With Merchant at the helm and Headey and Frost on board, this is officially the most British wrestling film of all time.

I cannot wait. I cannot wait even a little bit. As The Rock would say, just bring it.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSgame of thronesLENA HEADEYNICK FROSTPAIGEthe rockWWE
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP