YouTube

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, better known as The Revival, have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that they’re the best tag team in NXT. They’re almost certainly the best tag team in all of WWE, and there’s a strong, compelling, and convincing argument to be made that they’re the best team in the world, full stop.

So when you need someone to give a completely frank and engaging pep talk to a full class of potential WWE recruits at the Performance Center, you of course turn to the Revival. Dawson was recently called upon to deliver a speech to a tryout class at the PC, and we all need to thank the seven deities that someone was on hand to record the speech and upload it to WWE’s YouTube channel.