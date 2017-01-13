YouTube

Just a month after it was first announced, the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament will begin on Saturday, and by the end of the weekend, we’ll have a whole new title and division to get used to. But as much as the announcement of that tournament took wrestling fans by surprise, it supposedly surprised the wrestlers involved almost as much.

In an interview with The Daily Mirror, UKCT competitor (and one of the favorites in the tournament) Pete Dunne revealed that although the (at the time) 18 wrestlers in the tournament had been signed for something and brought to the big press conference announcing the tournament, none of them had any idea what exactly they were there for until Triple H spoke the words “United Kingdom Championship Tournament.”

“We didn’t know about anything about that ourselves or it was in the pipeline until we were watching the press conference at the same time. Obviously everyone felt that was something we all really wanted. Hearing him say that, it’s now not a sense of pressure, but I can’t wait for people to see what we can do and realise that it’s something they want to watch every week. I hope that’s the case. I’m confident in British wrestling, I’m confident in the roster WWE have chosen and I’m confident it is something people are really going to enjoy.”

If this is actually true, that’s completely awesome. It may seem a bit hard to swallow, but given how much we’ve seen Triple H loves to keep his charges in the dark about big developments (as we’ve seen regarding call-ups ad other things on the underrated Breaking Ground series), it sort of rings true. Now let’s hope the wrestlers don’t face a situation where they show up on Saturday and Triple H just shrugs and says, “I have no idea who’s winning. TEAR EACH OTHER APART.”

Stay safe, tournamenters!