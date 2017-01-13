The WWE UK Championship Wrestlers Found Out About The Tournament At The Same Time As Everyone Else

#WWE
Author Profile Picture
Senior Editor, Sports
01.13.17

YouTube

Just a month after it was first announced, the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament will begin on Saturday, and by the end of the weekend, we’ll have a whole new title and division to get used to. But as much as the announcement of that tournament took wrestling fans by surprise, it supposedly surprised the wrestlers involved almost as much.

In an interview with The Daily Mirror, UKCT competitor (and one of the favorites in the tournament) Pete Dunne revealed that although the (at the time) 18 wrestlers in the tournament had been signed for something and brought to the big press conference announcing the tournament, none of them had any idea what exactly they were there for until Triple H spoke the words “United Kingdom Championship Tournament.”

“We didn’t know about anything about that ourselves or it was in the pipeline until we were watching the press conference at the same time. Obviously everyone felt that was something we all really wanted. Hearing him say that, it’s now not a sense of pressure, but I can’t wait for people to see what we can do and realise that it’s something they want to watch every week. I hope that’s the case. I’m confident in British wrestling, I’m confident in the roster WWE have chosen and I’m confident it is something people are really going to enjoy.”

If this is actually true, that’s completely awesome. It may seem a bit hard to swallow, but given how much we’ve seen Triple H loves to keep his charges in the dark about big developments (as we’ve seen regarding call-ups ad other things on the underrated Breaking Ground series), it sort of rings true. Now let’s hope the wrestlers don’t face a situation where they show up on Saturday and Triple H just shrugs and says, “I have no idea who’s winning. TEAR EACH OTHER APART.”

Stay safe, tournamenters!

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSUNITED KINGDOM CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENTWWE
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 day ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP