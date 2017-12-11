We haven’t seen much of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw since he defeated A.J. Styles at Survivor Series last month. While Lesnar’s absence from Raw is nothing new, the time off has led to rampant speculation around who Lesnar should face for the title at Royal Rumble on January 28th.

It appears as though WWE is finally going to answer that question on Raw Monday night. WWE announcer Charly Caruso revealed on WWE’s Twitter feed that Braun Strowman will face Kane in Raw’s main event, and the winner of that match will challenge Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble for Lesnar’s Universal Championship.