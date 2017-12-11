We haven’t seen much of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw since he defeated A.J. Styles at Survivor Series last month. While Lesnar’s absence from Raw is nothing new, the time off has led to rampant speculation around who Lesnar should face for the title at Royal Rumble on January 28th.
It appears as though WWE is finally going to answer that question on Raw Monday night. WWE announcer Charly Caruso revealed on WWE’s Twitter feed that Braun Strowman will face Kane in Raw’s main event, and the winner of that match will challenge Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble for Lesnar’s Universal Championship.
Or you could make it a tournament with this match and the matches with The Shield & Samoa Joe/The Bar since The Rumble is still over a month out.
But what the hell do I know about booking a compelling wrestling show
Hmmm? Do I want Braun to lose to Kane now or Bork later? I don’t think I’m equipped to answer that.
Because in 2017 nothing spells ratings quite like Kane in a number one contenders match. Jesus fucking Christ.
After the Jinder win for the title, nothing surprises me. Remember when they threw Kane in a title match when Bryan was white hot. I couldn’t roll my eyes any harder.
So Braun should win tonight. Lose to Lesnar at Rumble. Then win the Rumble. And then win at Mania.
Anything to get Braun winning the Rumble and headlining Wrestlemania please.
God help me but I hope Kane wins this. Braun doesn’t need to be fed to Brock again, not after No Mercy. Brock can kill Kane for all I care. Or better yet, have this end in a no contest and go with Brock/Braun/Kane in a triple threat so Kane can do the job. Anything to protect our hairy muscle god.
Thanks for the good news Charles! It’s not your fault that the winner will be fed to brock