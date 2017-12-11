WWE Announced A Huge Match For Raw That Will Determine Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble Opponent

#Brock Lesnar #WWE Raw #WWE
Sports Writer
12.11.17 7 Comments

We haven’t seen much of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw since he defeated A.J. Styles at Survivor Series last month. While Lesnar’s absence from Raw is nothing new, the time off has led to rampant speculation around who Lesnar should face for the title at Royal Rumble on January 28th.

It appears as though WWE is finally going to answer that question on Raw Monday night. WWE announcer Charly Caruso revealed on WWE’s Twitter feed that Braun Strowman will face Kane in Raw’s main event, and the winner of that match will challenge Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble for Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanBROCK LESNARKANEWWEWWE RAWWWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2018

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 6 hours ago 5 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 8 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 10 hours ago 18 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP