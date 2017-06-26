The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 7/14/97: The Dude Abides

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Canadian Stampede went In Canada’s House and divided them against the United States, a division made even worse by the next night’s Raw about how Canada represents families and happiness and America is a crazy dude in jean shorts who won’t stop trying to kill everyone he works with. So, you know, an accurate depiction of modern politics.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for July 14, 1997.