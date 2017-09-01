Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Sgt. Slaughter was named the new commissioner of the World Wrestling Federation, the Faarooq whipped Ahmed Johnson out of the Nation of Domination, and Shawn Michaels is openly bragging about how wrestling’s fake but he’s the best at it and won’t let them make him lose to anyone. 1997 in the house!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for August 11, 1997. The most important Raw ever.
Your retro write ups have got me watching these Raws all over again Stroudster! I’m writing this as Jeff Jarrett is cutting his shoot promo to a less than excitable reaction upon his Raw return. Can’t wait to see what you think of that and how the death of Brian Pillman was handled.
Ryan Gosling wears his sunglasses indoors too watching that HBK elbow drop onto the plywood
I am definitely copying the paragraph about Rick R, pasting it into all my social media profiles and replacing Rick’s name with mine….Tinderella’s will eat that up with a spoon.
This is the first time in a while I’ve watched the whole episode for these recaps, and I was completely thrown off when the Patriot came out to Kurt Angle’s music.
Anyway, that reaction for the Rock’s heel turn was a complete zero. I think parts of the Country Whippin match got more of a reaction. Amazing what will happen in the months ahead.