The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/14/17: Enter The Fist

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Braun Strowman threw a comfortable chair at Roman Reigns’ face. Also, Quebec City wrestling legend Jean-Pierre Goulet made his Raw debut. I’m sure we’ll be seeing lots of him in the coming weeks!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 14, 2017.