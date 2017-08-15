The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/14/17: Enter The Fist

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Braun Strowman threw a comfortable chair at Roman Reigns’ face. Also, Quebec City wrestling legend Jean-Pierre Goulet made his Raw debut. I’m sure we’ll be seeing lots of him in the coming weeks!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 14, 2017.
I wonder if anyone of our generation sees the phrase “they’re all gonna laugh at you” and *doesn’t* hear Adam Sandler’s voice in their head.
I am here for your Wesley Willis name-drops like Koko B. Ware at a donkey-booting contest:
They’re killing Emma.
There’s something very telling and relatively suspicious about Emma and then WWE co-opting a genuine “just give this great wrestler and character a chance to show what she can do” fan campaign into a “I’m obviously the best so I want everything, up to and including sex with the GM’s son, but because I’m an arrogant heel with no main roster history* I’m going to be endlessly humiliated” meme. There’s no reports of backstage heat or a long tail story, it’s just Emma as resident jobber again except this time carrying a flashing neon sign.
* went a year without winning a TV singles match, didn’t get a TV title match on going back to NXT, then returned to the main roster on Main Event. I know Summer Rae was cleared four months ago and isn’t even doing house shows, but at least her part in the love quadrangle did good YouTube numbers.
Love the Elias to Wesley Willis connection. Now if we can get Elias to cover Rock&Roll McDonalds! Considering he doesn’t have a match on Sunday? May as well have that as part of the preshow. Then maybe people will want to walk with Elias.. to the counter to order long as he’s paying! Great write up Brandon
Finally dawned on me who “blood” soaked Balor looks like:
Buster Bluth with unlimited juice at a bachelor party.
holy smoke! Good catch! “This party is gonna be off the hook!”
It makes sense to me that anyone who disliked Big Cass before would like him now, because they probably only really disliked Enzo.